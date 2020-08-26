wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Offers Forgiveness to Goldberg, Superstars Reflect on WM 36, Timeline Preview Clip Showcases Orton vs. Christian
– Earlier today, WWE Superstar and current Universal champion Bray Wyatt expressed his forgiveness to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg over Twitter. Last February, Goldberg The Fiend Bray Wyatt to win the Universal title at WWE SuperShowDown 2020. You can view his tweet below.
Wyatt wrote, “Dearest @Goldberg, Don’t worry old friend we fixed it. Don’t listen to what they say, you and I know they’re wrong. I forgive you! But please, if you see the red walk away from it.”
Dearest @Goldberg ,
Don’t worry old friend we fixed it.
Don’t listen to what they say, you and I know they’re wrong.
I forgive you!
But please, if you see the red walk away from it.
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 26, 2020
— WWE released a new WWE 24 clip, where Superstars talk about their feelings for WrestleMania 36. That clip is available below.
– WWE released a new preview clip for WWE Timeline showcasing the feud between Randy Orton and Christian. That new clip is available below.
More Trending Stories
- First Baby Photos For The Bella Twins’ Sons, Names Revealed
- Natalie Eva Marie on Vince McMahon Being Her Biggest Supporter, How Her 2017 WWE Exit Was a Mutual Decision
- Ryback On How Triple H Told Him John Cena Is Last Marquee Name WWE Will Ever Have, Predicts AEW Will Surpass WWE In TV Ratings Within 18 Months
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Didn’t Like The Fiend – Vince McMahon Segment on Smackdown, His Advice For Kevin Dunn, His Thoughts on ThunderDome