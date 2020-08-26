WWE News: Bray Wyatt Offers Forgiveness to Goldberg, Superstars Reflect on WM 36, Timeline Preview Clip Showcases Orton vs. Christian

– Earlier today, WWE Superstar and current Universal champion Bray Wyatt expressed his forgiveness to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg over Twitter. Last February, Goldberg The Fiend Bray Wyatt to win the Universal title at WWE SuperShowDown 2020. You can view his tweet below.

Wyatt wrote, “Dearest @Goldberg, Don’t worry old friend we fixed it. Don’t listen to what they say, you and I know they’re wrong. I forgive you! But please, if you see the red walk away from it.”

— WWE released a new WWE 24 clip, where Superstars talk about their feelings for WrestleMania 36. That clip is available below.

– WWE released a new preview clip for WWE Timeline showcasing the feud between Randy Orton and Christian. That new clip is available below.