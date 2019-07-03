WWE News: Bray Wyatt On How People’s Choices Define Them, Nikki Cross Comments on Hosting Moment of Bliss

– Bray Wyatt posted his latest cryptic post to Twitter, discussing how people become bad only by the choices they make. You can see his post below. Wyatt has not aired any new Firefly Funhouse segments on Raw or Smackdown for the last couple of weeks; instead, his puppet friends have been making appearances in the background of scenes.

Bad people don’t start off bad, it’s the choices they make. They make these choices because they want to be remembered, envied, worshipped. Intentions always start off just, but then the journey happens…. and the CHOICES you make cement your legacy. To be continued… — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 3, 2019

