wrestling / News

WWE News: Bray Wyatt On How People’s Choices Define Them, Nikki Cross Comments on Hosting Moment of Bliss

July 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse 6-10-19

– Bray Wyatt posted his latest cryptic post to Twitter, discussing how people become bad only by the choices they make. You can see his post below. Wyatt has not aired any new Firefly Funhouse segments on Raw or Smackdown for the last couple of weeks; instead, his puppet friends have been making appearances in the background of scenes.

– After her first time hosting her best friend Alexa Bliss’ Moment of Bliss segment, Nikki Cross posted her gratitude after Alexa said she was proud:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, Nikki Cross, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading