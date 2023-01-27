wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Talks Pitch Black Match, Raw XXX Behind The Scenes, Stars Predict Royal Rumble, More
– WWE ON FOX posted an exclusive interview with Bray Wyatt to talk details about his Pitch Black match, what the Undertaker whispered to him, and a number of other topics, described as:
Bray Wyatt joins Ryan Satin to discuss his first televised match back in WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble, his special moment with The Undertaker during RAW’s 30th Anniversary special, Uncle Howdy, his relationship with Alexa Bliss, and more!
– WWE featured a behind the scenes look at Raw XXX that you can see below, detailed as:
Take a look behind the curtain at the incredible celebration of Monday Night Raw’s 30th anniversary.
– WWE posted a video to their YouTube channel of predictions for Royal Rumble 2023, described as:
From Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels to Diamond Dallas Page and Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famers predict the winners of this year’s Royal Rumble Matches.
– BT Sport featured a video of Ariel Helwani interviewing Sami Zayn in advance of Royal Rumble, tagged as:
Sami Zayn sat down with Ariel Helwani before the #RoyalRumble to talk about his white-hot angle with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. The fan movement to have him win the Rumble is growing by the day, and he knows it…
