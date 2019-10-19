wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Ponders What Makes a Villain, Lineup for Next Week’s NXT UK, WWE Now Recaps Rollins Burning Down the Firefly FunHouse
– The Fiend Bray Wyatt posted a message on Twitter and wrote about people trying to “burn everything” around him and pondered what makes someone a villain. You can check out his tweet below.
Bray Wyatt wrote, “People are constantly trying to burn everything around me. It leads me to ponder…. what truly makes someone a villain? A hero? Maybe everyone is bad deep down? Maybe revenge makes you a martyr? Fight fire with gasoline. Let’s burn baby.”
– The following matchups were announced for next week’s edition of NXT UK on the WWE Network:
* Travis Banks vs. Ligero
* Trent Seven vs. Noam Dar
– WWE released a WWE Now video recapping Seth Rollins burning down Bray Wyatt’s Firefly FunHouse. Seth Rollins took “burn it down” to a new level. You can check out that video below.
