WWE News: Bray Wyatt Reportedly Not a Fan Of Red Light in Matches, Orange County Approves Funding to Attract PPVs

– Seth Rollins isn’t the only person who’s wrestling under The Fiend’s red lights that doesn’t like them; apparently Bray Wyatt doesn’t either. The WON reports in a note about Seth Rollins’ comments regarding not liking working under the red lights that Wyatt himself also doesn’t like them.

Rollins said on WWE Backstage this week that he didn’t know he was going to be working under the lighting and added, “It was a mess, it was very difficult to deal with. Especially not knowing it was going to happen. I for one am not a fan. I feel like it affects my performance, personally.”

The lighting scheme has not gotten over with fans on the whole either, with a largely negative reaction across the fanbase to it. Corey Graves also expressed his dislike for the lighting on a recent After the Bell.

– The WON also notes that Orange County, Florida has approved $75,000 to try and bring SummerSlam to Orlado sometime by 2022, and $50,000 to get Survivor Series there within the same window. WWE PPVs, especially the “Big Four” of SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, bring in big money for cities. Orange County estimated that SummerSlam would bring $6 million in economic impact, while Survivor Series would bring $4 million.