wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Reveals New Tattoo, Samoa Joe Visits Mexican Gran Prix, Carmella Raps on This Week’s Total Divas
– Bray Wyatt has a new tattoo, and he showed it off on Twitter today. You can see the new hand tattoo of a skull below in both Wyatt’s tweet and artist Kyle A. Scarborough’s Instagram post:https://twitter.com/WWEBrayWyatt/status/1188877930484715521
View this post on Instagram
Til next time, @thewindhamrotunda. 🙏 #scarboroughtattoo #thewashingtontattoocollective #twtc #industryinks #blackandgreytattoo #blackandgreyrealism #blackandgreyportrait #portraittattoo #realismtattoo #skull #skulltattoo #braywyatt #FireflyFunHouse #thefiend #yowiewowie #letmein #wyattfamily #wwe #wweraw #smackdown #smackdownlive #mondaynightraw #ilovemyjob #apirateslifeforme
– Carmella noted on Twitter that she’ll be “pretend[ing] to be a rapper” on this week’s Total Divas, which airs Tuesday on E!:
Actual footage of me walking into the recording studio for the first time. Seems pretty legit right? I shoulda quit when this happened. 🤦🏼♀️
Watch me pretend to be a rapper tomorrow night on an all new episode of @TotalDivas. pic.twitter.com/BedyhV8XOj
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) October 28, 2019
– WWE posted video of Samoa Joe’s recent promotional tour of Mexico to YouTube, including Joe visiting the 2019 Formula 1 Mexican Gran Prix:
More Trending Stories
- Jake Hager Doesn’t Think He Hit An Illegal Knee At Bellator 231
- Jim Ross On Jake Roberts’ Alcohol Issues Being Used in a Storyline, Who Booked It
- Booker T Weighs in On the Possibility of Randy Orton Going to AEW
- Bobby Lashley Says He’s Received Vulgar Comments and ‘Death Threats’ Over Story With Lana, Believes President Trump Would Support Their Relationship