wrestling / News

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Reveals New Tattoo, Samoa Joe Visits Mexican Gran Prix, Carmella Raps on This Week’s Total Divas

October 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt WWE Raw 61019

– Bray Wyatt has a new tattoo, and he showed it off on Twitter today. You can see the new hand tattoo of a skull below in both Wyatt’s tweet and artist Kyle A. Scarborough’s Instagram post:https://twitter.com/WWEBrayWyatt/status/1188877930484715521

– Carmella noted on Twitter that she’ll be “pretend[ing] to be a rapper” on this week’s Total Divas, which airs Tuesday on E!:

– WWE posted video of Samoa Joe’s recent promotional tour of Mexico to YouTube, including Joe visiting the 2019 Formula 1 Mexican Gran Prix:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, Carmella, Samoa Joe, Total Divas, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading