WWE News: Bray Wyatt Says He’s Reborn in Firefly Funhouse, New Day vs. Elias & Jaxson Ryker Clip

– Bray Wyatt doesn’t seem to be sweating Alexa Bliss’ betrayal, saying that he’s been reborn in a new Firefly Funhouse segment. After Bliss appeared on Raw and said she didn’t need The Fiend’s darkness anymore, Wyatt had the first Firely Funhouse segment in a few months. The segment featured all of his puppet friends and he said it felt good to be back with his “true friends,” with Abby the Witch happy to see Alexa gone.

Bray Wyatt then said that they’ll always have each other and that he felt great, noting that “He” will return. You can see a clip from the segment below:

– WWE posted the following clip from Raw featuring The New Day vs. Elias & Jaxson Ryker. The New Day picked up the win: