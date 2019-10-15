wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt Had Dark Match Following Raw (Video), Carmella Heartbroken on Draft Split With R-Truth, WWE Now Recaps Night 2 of WWE Draft

October 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Fiend Bray Wyatt Seth Rollins

– After Raw went off the air, WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins took on The Fiend Bray Wyatt. WrestlingInc.com reports that the match lasted about three minutes. Rollins won the match via disqualification.

The finish came after Bray Wyatt applied the Mandible Claw on Rollins in the corner. During the referee’s count, Wyatt then put the Mandible Claw on the referee. After escaping, the referee called for the bell and disqualified Wyatt. Rollins then hit Wyatt with five stomps after the match. When Rollins tried to attack The Fiend with some chairs, The Fiend popped up and gave Rollins the Mandible Claw again. Some lights and sounds for The Fiend started, and The Fiend disappeared from the ring and reappeared at the entrance before the show ended.

Some clips of the dark match main event have surfaced on Twitter. They show the fans booing the finish and a rather negative reception to Seth Rollins, who is supposed to be the face in the feud.

– During the WWE Draft this week, Carmella was drafted to Smackdown, and R-Truth was drafted to Raw. Carmella commented on the change on Twitter, how she’s heartbroken on being split up with her buddy R-Truth. You can check out her tweet below.

– WWE released a recap video of Night 2 of the WWE Draft on Raw last night from WWE Now. You can check out that clip below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading