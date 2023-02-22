– As noted, Bray Wyatt will be making a return to the Firefly FunHouse this week on WWE SmackDown. Ahead of SmackDown, Wyatt tweeted out a music video, looking back at his career, the Firefly FunHouse, and The Fiend. The music video is a year old and was originally posted on YouTube after Bray Wyatt was released from WWE in the Summer of 2021. You can check out that video below:

– WWE released a video on the company’s community outreach in Montreal during Elimination Chamber Week:

– WWE Superstar Mia Yim was the guest on this week’s Out of Character with Ryan Satin: