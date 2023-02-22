wrestling / News

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Shares Music Video Ahead of Firefly Funhouse Return, Community Outreach in Montreal, Mia Yim Chats With Out of Character

February 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Bray Wyatt Firefly Fun House Image Credit: WWE

As noted, Bray Wyatt will be making a return to the Firefly FunHouse this week on WWE SmackDown. Ahead of SmackDown, Wyatt tweeted out a music video, looking back at his career, the Firefly FunHouse, and The Fiend. The music video is a year old and was originally posted on YouTube after Bray Wyatt was released from WWE in the Summer of 2021. You can check out that video below:

– WWE released a video on the company’s community outreach in Montreal during Elimination Chamber Week:

– WWE Superstar Mia Yim was the guest on this week’s Out of Character with Ryan Satin:

Bray Wyatt, Mia Yim, WWE

