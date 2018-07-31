wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Shows Off New Chest Tattoo, Full AJ Styles vs. John Cena SummerSlam 2016 Match
July 31, 2018 | Posted by
– Bray Wyatt showed off his recent chest tattoo at Saturday’s WWE house show in Daytona Beach, Florida. You can see a picture of Wyatt with his wolf’s head tattoo below:
Second night in a row I saw @WWEBrayWyatt pin @FightOwensFight. Not even Owens blowing me kisses could stop me from cheering for Wyatt. #WWEDaytona pic.twitter.com/0cYvQPa1tX
— Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) July 29, 2018
– WWE posted the following full SummerSlam 2016 match between AJ Styles and John Cena: