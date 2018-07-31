Quantcast

 

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Shows Off New Chest Tattoo, Full AJ Styles vs. John Cena SummerSlam 2016 Match

July 31, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Bray Wyatt showed off his recent chest tattoo at Saturday’s WWE house show in Daytona Beach, Florida. You can see a picture of Wyatt with his wolf’s head tattoo below:

– WWE posted the following full SummerSlam 2016 match between AJ Styles and John Cena:

