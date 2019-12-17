WWE News: Bray Wyatt to Respond to Daniel Bryan on Smackdown, Triple H Hypes NXT Prime Target, Top 10 Raw Moments

– Bray Wyatt will respond to Daniel Bryan’s TLC attack on this week’s Smackdown, according to a preview for the show. The early preview for Smackdown teases Wyatt’s response to Bryan after he came out and took out Wyatt at the PPV:

What’s next for Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt?

It had been more than two weeks since the WWE Universe had last seen Daniel Bryan as he was pulled to the depths of hell by Bray Wyatt. At WWE TLC, a mix of shock and elation gave way to a cathartic release of Yes! chants throughout the Target Center after Bryan’s payback-driven return left the Universal Champion battered and befuddled. With a new look that has many asking for his anti-aging techniques, Bryan has put the twisted titleholder on notice — and his eyeing of the Universal Championship signaled intentions of potentially presenting Wyatt another challenge. How will Wyatt respond to Bryan’s brazen assault? Can Bryan use the Yes! movement to overcome the Universal Champion’s mind games? Catch Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

– Triple H posted to Twitter to hype tonight’s NXT Prime Target special, as you can see below:

The most dominant @WWENXT Women's Champion EVER and an unflinching challenger with unparalleled momentum will battle tomorrow for the #NXTWomensTitle.

What got them here?

What will the Women's Division look like after?

See for yourself on @WWENetwork with Prime Target: #WWENXT https://t.co/Zu14c9dyev pic.twitter.com/ZL3Ayn0PQT — Triple H (@TripleH) December 17, 2019

– Here is this week’s top 10 moments from Raw: