WWE News: Bray Wyatt Unboxes Fiend Funko, WWE Stock, Miz & Maryse Family Photos
December 23, 2019 | Posted by
– Bray Wyatt unboxes a ‘Fiend’ Funko, which is available exclusively through Amazon. You can find more information by clicking here.
– WWE stock was up 0.35% today, closing at $65.18 per share. The high was $65.90 and the low was $64.50.
– Outtakes from The Miz & Maryse family photo shoot.
As much as all of us smiling looking at the camera is supposed to be the perfect picture. These pictures are perfect to me. It displays exactly what it’s like to do photos with your family….absolute MAYHEM. I love these pictures. They are perfect. Monroe is such a character. ❤️❤️❤️ #MyFamily #3DaysTillChristmas
