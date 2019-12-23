wrestling / News

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Unboxes Fiend Funko, WWE Stock, Miz & Maryse Family Photos

December 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
WWE Smackdown Bray Wyatt

– Bray Wyatt unboxes a ‘Fiend’ Funko, which is available exclusively through Amazon. You can find more information by clicking here.

– WWE stock was up 0.35% today, closing at $65.18 per share. The high was $65.90 and the low was $64.50.

– Outtakes from The Miz & Maryse family photo shoot.

