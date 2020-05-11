wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman Was Taped In Advance, Note On When Money in the Bank Match Was Filmed, AJ Styles Always Planned For Match
May 11, 2020
– Wrestlingnews.co reports that Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman from last night’s Money in the Bank PPV was taped in advance. The reason for this was because WWE did not want to accidentally get the puppeteers for the Firefly Funhouse puppets on camera. The puppets appeared in the audience during the match.
– PWInsider reports that Money in the Bank’s titular ladder matches were filmed at WWE headquarters on April 15.
– AJ Styles was always meant to be in the main event, and was not a surprise replacement for Apollo Crews, as the Money in the Bank match was taped before the Gauntlet match on last week’s RAW.
