WWE News: Bray Wyatt Wrestles After 205 Live, Roman Reigns Humiliated on Smackdown

– Bray Wyatt competed in a dark match following tonight’s Smackdown and 205 Live taping. Wyatt faced The Miz, who he will battle at TLC, and retained the WWE Universal Championship against him. Some clips from the match are below:

– WWE posted the following video from Smackdown of King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler chaining Roman Reigns to the ring post and dumping dog food on him: