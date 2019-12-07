wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Wrestles After 205 Live, Roman Reigns Humiliated on Smackdown
– Bray Wyatt competed in a dark match following tonight’s Smackdown and 205 Live taping. Wyatt faced The Miz, who he will battle at TLC, and retained the WWE Universal Championship against him. Some clips from the match are below:
#SmackDown dark match: The Fiend VS @mikethemiz – @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/lekaXe6M4i
— Dillon Huffman (@DillonHuffmanTV) December 7, 2019
Dark match…the fiend get the miz 😂… awesome match @mikethemiz @WWEGraves @WWEonFOX @ReneeYoungWWE @MichaelCole @WWEBrayWyatt #wwe #wwenetwork #smackdown #fox pic.twitter.com/7EiB4cvwv0
— eduardo martinez (@eduerx4) December 7, 2019
– WWE posted the following video from Smackdown of King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler chaining Roman Reigns to the ring post and dumping dog food on him:
