wrestling / News

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Yule Log Livestream, UpUpDownDown Plays Mario Party, Asuka Video

December 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt WWE Smackdown

– WWE is getting into the Christmas spirit with a Bray Wyatt Yule log livestream. You can see the video below:

– The latest UpUpDownDown features Bayley, Big E, Kofi Kingston and Cesaro playing Mario Party:

– Asuka’s latest video on her YouTube channel has her playing the Nintendo Classic mini:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, Bray Wyatt, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading