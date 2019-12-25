wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Yule Log Livestream, UpUpDownDown Plays Mario Party, Asuka Video
December 25, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE is getting into the Christmas spirit with a Bray Wyatt Yule log livestream. You can see the video below:
– The latest UpUpDownDown features Bayley, Big E, Kofi Kingston and Cesaro playing Mario Party:
– Asuka’s latest video on her YouTube channel has her playing the Nintendo Classic mini:
