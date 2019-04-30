WWE News: Bray Wyatt’s Latest Firefly Funhouse Video Airs on Raw, Becky Lynch Appearing on UpUpDownDown Tomorrow

– Bray Wyatt’s new Firefly Funhouse character shared his newest video on tonight’s Raw. The vignette featured Wyatt painting the Wyatt Compound burning down, after which he continued his comments fromo last week about being a bad boy in the past but wants everyone to forgive him.

The Mister Rogers/Pee Wee Herman riffs continued as he had a “word of the day” in sociopath, after which he said that he will light the way and we just have to let him in.

– The UpUpDownDown YouTube channel has announced that Becky Lynch will guest on tomorrow’s live episode on Caffeine. You can see details below: