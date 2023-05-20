wrestling / News

WWE News: Bret Hart Featured in Most Wanted Treasures Clip, Asuka Shares Touring Vlog, Road Dogg Turns 54

May 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bret Hart WWE Survivor Series 1997 Montreal Screwjob Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Bret Hart is featured in a new clip for WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. The new episode airs tomorrow night on A&E. You can check out that clip below:

– WWE Superstar Asuka shares a vlog showing her eating some meals while traveling for WWE:

– WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James celebrates his birthday today, turning 54 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:

