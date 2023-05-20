wrestling / News
WWE News: Bret Hart Featured in Most Wanted Treasures Clip, Asuka Shares Touring Vlog, Road Dogg Turns 54
– WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Bret Hart is featured in a new clip for WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. The new episode airs tomorrow night on A&E. You can check out that clip below:
– WWE Superstar Asuka shares a vlog showing her eating some meals while traveling for WWE:
– WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James celebrates his birthday today, turning 54 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:
We've got two words for @BrianRDJames…..
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! pic.twitter.com/vY6LL4k3FD
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2023