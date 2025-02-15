wrestling / News

WWE News: Bret Hart Meet & Greet Appearance at WrestleMania 41, Complete Global Warfare Show, Full July 2013 NXT Episode

February 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Bret Hart 9-9-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart will be taking part in a meet and greet appearance at WrestleMania 41 as part of the on location ticket package. More details are available HERE.

– WWE Vault released the full classic home video release of Global Warfare from 1993:

– WWE released a full episode of NXT from July 2013:

