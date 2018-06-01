wrestling / News
WWE News: Bret Hart Receives Honorary Bachelor’s Degree, Zack Ryder Unboxes Jurassic World Figures
June 1, 2018 | Posted by
– Bret Hart has received his honorary Bachelor’s degree from Mount Royal University. Hart posted the following picture of himself with his Bachelor of Health and Physical Education – Physical Literacy degree:
Coming full circle – Bachelor of Health and Physical Education – Physical Literacy pic.twitter.com/bYnHXp5sDN
— Bret Hart (@BretHart) June 1, 2018
– Here is the latest episode of Unboxed with Zack Ryder, which features Ryder unboxing Mattel’s new Jurassic World figures: