wrestling / News

WWE News: Bret Hart Receives Honorary Bachelor’s Degree, Zack Ryder Unboxes Jurassic World Figures

June 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bret Hart Big Event

– Bret Hart has received his honorary Bachelor’s degree from Mount Royal University. Hart posted the following picture of himself with his Bachelor of Health and Physical Education – Physical Literacy degree:

– Here is the latest episode of Unboxed with Zack Ryder, which features Ryder unboxing Mattel’s new Jurassic World figures:

