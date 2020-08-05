wrestling / News
WWE News: Bret Hart Set For Next Week’s The Bump, Top 10 Big E Solo Moments, Byron Saxton Joining After the Bell
– Next week’s guests for The Bump will include Bret Hart, Matt Riddle, Dakota Kai, The Big Show and comedian Gabriel Iglesias.
NEXT WEEK on #WWETheBump…
THE BEST THERE IS, THE BEST THERE WAS, THE BEST THERE EVER WILL BE!@BretHart! pic.twitter.com/sRoYQph3Eq
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 5, 2020
ALSO on #WWETheBump next week…@SuperKingofBros, @WWETheBigShow, @fluffyguy & @DakotaKai_WWE! pic.twitter.com/P2Bq0TRWsY
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 5, 2020
– Byron Saxton is set to join Corey Graves on tomorrow’s edition of the WWE After the Bell podcast. Here’s WWE’s announcement:
Corey Graves invites announce desk rival Byron Saxton to WWE After the Bell
Although Corey Graves is known to utter the words “shut up, Saxton” on a regular basis during WWE programming, The Savior of Misbehavior puts aside his on-screen animosity with Byron Saxton this week on a hilarious WWE After the Bell, available wherever you get your podcasts.
Join Corey and Byron as they discuss their shared memories of FCW and learning from WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, their affinity for “E-Feds” during their youth and that time Byron was kicked right in the “discos” by WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.
– WWE has a new top ten which looks at the best solo moments of Big E’s career.
