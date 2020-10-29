WWE News: Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Vlog on Her Post-Pregnancy Workouts, Mansoor Tested on Survivor Series Trivia, Ember Moon Comments on Io Shirai

– WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan and his wife Brie Bella vlogged on doing some post-pregnancy cardio and mobility work after Brie Bella gave birth to their son earlier in August.

– WWE AL AN tested Mansoor on his Survivor Series knowledge. You can see his trivia test challenge below:

– Ember Moon tweeted on Io Shirai’s title defense at last night’s NXT Halloween Havoc. Ember Moon is set to face Dakota Kai on next week’s NXT.