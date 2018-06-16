Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Brie Bella Impersonates John Cena, EC3 and Kairi Sane at NXT Takeover: Chicago

June 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brie Bella

– The Twitter account for Total Bellas posted a short clip of Brie Bella impersonating John Cena. You can see the clip below, in which Brie does a Cena impression to help Nikki prepare for meeting with the real deal:

– As noted on the NXT Twitter account, EC3 and Kairi Sane were in the crowd at NXT Takeover: Chicago:

