WWE News: Brie Bella Impersonates John Cena, EC3 and Kairi Sane at NXT Takeover: Chicago

– The Twitter account for Total Bellas posted a short clip of Brie Bella impersonating John Cena. You can see the clip below, in which Brie does a Cena impression to help Nikki prepare for meeting with the real deal:

Brie impersonating John will make your Sunday. We’ll see you then. 😉 #TotalBellas pic.twitter.com/XXcLMn8LmQ — Total Bellas (@Total_Bellas) June 16, 2018

– As noted on the NXT Twitter account, EC3 and Kairi Sane were in the crowd at NXT Takeover: Chicago: