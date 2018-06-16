wrestling / News
WWE News: Brie Bella Impersonates John Cena, EC3 and Kairi Sane at NXT Takeover: Chicago
– The Twitter account for Total Bellas posted a short clip of Brie Bella impersonating John Cena. You can see the clip below, in which Brie does a Cena impression to help Nikki prepare for meeting with the real deal:
Brie impersonating John will make your Sunday. We’ll see you then. 😉 #TotalBellas pic.twitter.com/XXcLMn8LmQ
— Total Bellas (@Total_Bellas) June 16, 2018
– As noted on the NXT Twitter account, EC3 and Kairi Sane were in the crowd at NXT Takeover: Chicago:
Welcome to #NX3TakeOver! @therealec3 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/oavMNMJfkj
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 17, 2018
The #PiratePrincess is in the house! @KairiSaneWWE #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/L4REb5sxrU
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 17, 2018