WWE News: Brie Bella Says Daniel Bryan Has ‘Hobbit Feet,’ New Total Bellas Preview

June 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Total Bellas

– The Bella Twins’ YouTube account posted a new Total Bellas exclusive video featuring Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan. You can see the video below, in which Brie talks about underestimating Bryan’s racing speed due to his “Hobbit Feet”:

– Here is a new preview for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas, which airs on E!:

