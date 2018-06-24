wrestling / News
WWE News: Brie Bella Says Daniel Bryan Has ‘Hobbit Feet,’ New Total Bellas Preview
June 24, 2018 | Posted by
– The Bella Twins’ YouTube account posted a new Total Bellas exclusive video featuring Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan. You can see the video below, in which Brie talks about underestimating Bryan’s racing speed due to his “Hobbit Feet”:
– Here is a new preview for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas, which airs on E!:
All NEW @Total_Bellas tonight only on E! 9/8c Make sure to set your timers, DVR’s and alerts! Brie & I will be live tweeting! 🤗💋👯♀️🍷 N #TotalBellas pic.twitter.com/DTLzC12lcy
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) June 24, 2018