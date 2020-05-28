WWE News: Brie Bella Thinks She and Daniel Bryan Are Growing Apart, Shayna Baszler Path of Destruction Added to Network, Mark Andrews Week 7 Wrestling Lockdown Quiz

– It appears Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella’s marriage is in trouble. E! Network released a new Total Bellas preview clip where Brie Bella admits how she could be “happier” in her marriage to WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan. She appears to feel she and Bryan are growing apart. That clip is available below.

At one point, Brie Bella says, “At times, we’re like single parents. When he comes back in town, I leave. We’re kind of growing apart. Like, we’re not growing together.” Also, she thinks their relationship has lost that “quiet time” where they spend time together. Brie Bella stated, “Like, I know I could be happier. I know I could have a better marriage. He makes little comments, though, here and there. Like, we used to be more simple. It used to be this and that. Sometimes I’m like, ‘Why does he say that?’ Sometimes I feel like he wishes I was still that girl he met eight years ago.”

Brie Bella added in a testimonial clip, “In the last eight years, Bryan and I have just wanted different things than what we both wanted together in the beginning. I feel like we have to really come up with some compromises. And I know that if I want my marriage to work, I have to go into Sedona so honest. I can’t come back to Phoenix with any regrets.” Apparently Daniel Bryan planned a trip for the two to Sedona to work on their relationship.

However, Brie Bella’s statements all sound rather ominous for the state of their marriage. The couple has been married since April 2014.

– The WWE Network has added a new Shayna Baszler compilation to the service called Shayna Baszler’s Path of Destruction. The compilation is hosted by Matt Camp and features the following lineup:

* Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Basler, NXT January 10, 2018

* Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Championship, NXT Takeover: New Orleans

* Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane for the NXT Women’s Championship, WWE Evolution

* Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship, NXT Takeover: Phoenix.

* Io Shirai vs. Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship (Steel Cage Match), NXT, June 26, 2019

* Mia Yim vs. Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championshi , NXT Takeover Toronto II

* Champion vs. Champion versus Champion: Shayna Baszler versus Becky Lynch versus Bayley, Survivor Series 2019

* Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship, NXT, December 18, 2019

* Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, Elimination Chamber 2020

– NXT UK Superstar Mark Andrews delivered a Wrestling Lockdown quiz video this week. You can check out his new video below.