WWE News: Brie Bella Vlogs on Nutritional Shakes, Natalya & Her Sister Taste Test Halloween Candy, Full Video of Tonight Show Segment With The Undertaker

– WWE Hall of Famce Class of 2020 inductee Brie Bella shared a new vlog this week on how her husband, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan, started making her some healthy shakes for her as she’s looking to get back in shape following her pregnancy. You can view that vlog below. Brie and Bryan welcomed their second child earlier this year.

– Natalya shared a new vlog where she and her sister taste test various Halloween candy. That video is available below.

– As previously reported, WWE legend The Undertaker appeared on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show. The full video of the segment featuring The Undertaker appearing in the Suggestion Box is now available, and you can see it below: