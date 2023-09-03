– WWE Payback was held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last night, the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Pittsburgh native and Steelers fan, AEW star Dr. Britt Baker, wasn’t happy with some anti-Steelers behavior during the premium live event by one Finn Balor.

During Balor and Damian Priest’s Undisputed Tag Team Title challenge against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Balor stomped on Steelers towel. Baker said on the incident, “Wait….. WHO stomped on the terrible towel?!!! 🤬” You can view her tweet below:

Wait….. WHO stomped on the terrible towel?!!! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/T2akIBuZ0W — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) September 3, 2023

