WWE News: Brock Lesnar Advertised For Remaining Raws Before WrestleMania, Charlotte Flair and Asuka Face Off on Smackdown

– Brock Lesnar is still advertised for all three Raws leading into WrestleMania, per PWInsider. As the site notes, this includes the April 2nd Raw in Atlanta which he was not previously advertised for before yesterday.

Lesnar has not been at the previous two Raws that he was advertised for, including this week’s, as part of the storyline for his feud with Roman Reigns. Vince McMahon promised on last night’s Raw that Lesnar would appear next week.

– WWE posted video of Charlotte Flair and Asuka in the ring together in Asuka’s first Smackdown appearance. You can see the video below, in which Flair gives Asuka props but says she’s going to end the challenger’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania. Asuka counters that she chose Flair because she likes a challenge. She says Flair is the Queen, but she is the Empress, “and Asuka bows to no one”: