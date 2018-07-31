Quantcast

 

WWE News: Brock Lesnar Assaults Mike Rome After Raw, Mojo Rawley Calls Out Bobby Roode, Sasha Banks Posts Backstage Photo With Bayley

July 31, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– After last night’s WWE Raw, Brock Lesnar’s rampage continued as he attacked interviewer Mike Rome backstage…

– Following their angle on last night’s WWE Raw, Mojo Rawley posted the following message to Bobby Roode…

– Following their win on last night’s WWE Raw, Sasha Banks and Bayley posted the following…

