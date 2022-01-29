wrestling / News
WWE News: Brock Lesnar Confirmed for March 5 MSG Show, WWE Now India Previews Royal Rumble
– As previously reported, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was expected to work the WWE live event at the Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 5. MSG confirmed that Lesnar will be making a rare live event appearance yesterday for the Road to WrestleMania show. You can check out the announcement below.
Tickets for the house show featuring Lesnar are now available at Ticketmaster.com
.@WWE Champion @BrockLesnar makes his return to The Garden on Sat, Mar 5!
🎟: https://t.co/hvDWwTuFku pic.twitter.com/s665InvhOR
— MSG (@TheGarden) January 28, 2022
– WWE Now India has released its Royal Rumble preview show:
