WWE News: Brock Lesnar Destroying Groups of Superstars, Chucky Joins What’s NeXT, Top 10 Halloween Havoc Moments
– WWE Top 10 highlighted Brock Lesnar destroying groups of Superstars:
– Chucky was a “guest” on this week’s What’s NeXT:
– WWE showcased Tuesday’s Top 10 NXT Halloween Havoc Moments:
