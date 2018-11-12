WWE News: Brock Lesnar Destroys Jinder Mahal, The Taz Show to Air Live After Survivor Series

– Brock Lesnar wiped the floor with Jinder Mahal on Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see video below from the segment, which featured Paul Heyman addressing Lesnar’s match with AJ Styles at Survivor Series. Heyman said Styles will take a beating from Lesnar, who wants to F-5 Styles like no one else after Styles almost won at last year’s Survivor Series.

After the match, Jinder Mahal came down to the ring and said he could help Lesnar find his inner calm. That went…predictably:

– CBS Sports Radio announced that a live three-hour edition of The Taz Show will air live after Survivor Series, with Taz discussing the events from the PPV. The special airs on WFAN 660 AM in New York City, 670 The Score in Chicago, SiriusXM Channel 206, the Radio.com App and other affiliates.