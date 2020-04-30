WWE News: Brock Lesnar, Edge And More Set For WWE FS1 Specials Next Week, NXT Video Highlights

– WWE is set to air more best-of compilations next week on FS1, leading up to a new episode of WWE Backstage. The specials will focus on Brock Lesnar, Edge, Ric Flair and Roman Reigns. Here’s the schedule:

7 PM – Ric Flair’s Best WWE Matches (1992 Royal Rumble, Evolution vs. The Rock N’ Sock Connection)

8 PM – Edge’s Best Wrestlemania Matches (Edge vs. John Cena vs. Big Show, Edge vs. Undertaker)

9 PM – Brock Lesnar’s Most Dominant Matches

10 PM – Roman Reigns’ Best Wrestlemania Matches (Reigns vs. Undertaker, Reigns vs. Triple H)

11 PM – WWE Backstage

– WWE has released the following video highlights from last night’s NXT: