WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks At Brock Lesnar’s Rare Teammates, Entrance Themes Released For King Woods & Aliyah, New Bella Twins Podcast Clip
November 26, 2021
– The newest WWE Playlist looks at unlikely tag team pairings for Brock Lesnar, including teaming up with John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero, and more. You can watch the video below.
– WWE has unveiled new entrance theme videos for both King Woods and Aliyah.
– Sirius XM has released a new clip from the Bellas Podcast, where Nikki and Brie Bella discuss their partners understanding that they’re third-wheels in the relationship.
