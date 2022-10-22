wrestling / News

WWE News: Brock Lesnar Set For Halloween RAW, Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory Added To Smackdown Taping, AJ Styles Set For Signing

October 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Image Credit: WWE

– Brock Lesnar is advertised for the October 31 episode of RAW from Dallas, TX.

– Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory will be at next week’s Smackdown taping, possibly for a dark match.

– AJ Styles will have a meet and greet on Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Cricket Wireless (8116 S Tyron Street Unit B1) location from 11 AM – 1 PM. He will take photos with fans on first come, first served basis.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brock Lesnar, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading