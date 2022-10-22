wrestling / News
WWE News: Brock Lesnar Set For Halloween RAW, Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory Added To Smackdown Taping, AJ Styles Set For Signing
October 22, 2022 | Posted by
– Brock Lesnar is advertised for the October 31 episode of RAW from Dallas, TX.
– Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory will be at next week’s Smackdown taping, possibly for a dark match.
– AJ Styles will have a meet and greet on Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Cricket Wireless (8116 S Tyron Street Unit B1) location from 11 AM – 1 PM. He will take photos with fans on first come, first served basis.
More Trending Stories
- Billy Gunn Isn’t ‘Sour’ About Not Being Part of DX Reunion, Talks Dynamic With The Acclaimed
- AEW Reportedly Haven’t Booked Wrestlers Close To Thunder Rosa In Recent Weeks
- Note On WWE’s Reaction To Chris Jericho Signing New Deal With AEW
- WWE Considering Dropping More PPVs From Schedule, Bringing Back King of the Ring