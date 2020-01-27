WWE News: Brock Lesnar Ties Rumble Eliminations Record, Rumble Video Highlights, Network Slate Preview

– For some Royal Rumble stats, WWE World Heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar, tied the record for most Royal Rumble eliminations in a single match tonight at 13. Lesnar entered in at No. 1 tonight. However, Brock Lesnar was later eliminated by No. 16 entrant, Drew McIntyre. McIntyre won the entire match.

On the women’s side, Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler became the co-holder for the most eliminations in a women’s Royal Rumble match at eight a piece. Baszler was the last woman eliminated tonight by Charlotte Flair, who won the women’s Rumble match.

– Here are some video highlight clips for the women’s Royal Rumble match.





– And here are some video highlights for the men’s Rumble:





– WWE released a new preview video for new additions to the WWE Network slate. You can check out that preview below.