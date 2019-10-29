wrestling / News
WWE News: Brock Lesnar Travels With WWE Crew to Saudi Arabia, KUSHIDA Looking to Get Driver’s License, The IIconics Facebook Q&A
– PWInsider reports that the entire WWE crew, including Brock Lesnar, boarded a flight last night on a private, chartered jet to head to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel. The flight reportedly happened as soon as Raw was over.
Per the report, WWE chammpion Brock Lesnar traveled with the crew to Saudi Arabia rather than going on his own or taking his own flight.
Crown Jewel 2019 is set for Thursday, October 31. The event will be held at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.
– NXT Superstar KUSHIDA wrote on Twitter that he’s in the process of getting his Florida driver’s license. You can check out his tweet below.
フロリダの運転免許、筆記試験に合格💮
来週は実技試験。 pic.twitter.com/MISfPR9SG9
— KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) October 29, 2019
– Former women’s tag team champions The IIconics recently did a Facebook Q&A session, which you can see below.
