WWE News: Brock Lesnar Wants Jon Jones For Next UFC Fight, MMA Fighter Described As Next John Cena, Hulk Hogan’s Theme Analyzed

– In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestlezone), Dave Meltzer revealed who the UFC wants Brock Lesnar to fight next and who Brock Lesnar wants to fight.

He said: “Brock [Lesnar] has been offered the winner [Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic] for the championship; but, the fight Brock wants is Jon Jones.”

– The Mansfield News Journal has a story about Daniel Cormier’s training partner Jacob Kasper, who has been courted by UFC and WWE and is described as “the next John Cena.”

Gerald Brisco said: “I don’t recruit a prospect unless I think the person has the potential to main event WrestleMania. In my nearly 50 years in the wrestling business, I have seen only a few wrestlers who have such powerful personalities that when they come into a room, everyone there knows that person has arrived. Jacob Kasper has that type of personality, and he reminds me in many ways of a young John Cena.”

Kasper added: “He certainly has the track record of someone you’d want to be. He’s great with charitable causes and his platform to help the underprivileged. But I don’t want to be John Cena. I want to be Jacob Kasper and make my own impact.”

Kasper also said he’s going to be the first to hold the UFC title and WWE title at the same time.

– Mel Magazine recently ran a piece on Rick Derringer’s “Real American,” which was used as the theme song for Hulk Hogan in the WWF.

Derringer said: “My writing partner Bernard Kenny and I sat down one night in 1984, and we had the idea to write the most patriotic song of all time. We were really proud Americans, and we wanted to express that in the song. So that was the whole objective behind it when we sat down — a few hours later, the song ‘Real American’ was born. After it was written, we actually played it, and it brought us to tears. We knew we had done such a good job, and it was destined to be a hit. Hulk was a cool guy. He was a very prominent, visible, high-profile wrestler, so from that point-of-view you couldn’t ask for anything better. Hulk used it everywhere! Every time he went in the ring he used it as his theme song. Every time he did a television appearance he played the song. He created videos. In fact, when we made the original music video with Hulk, he was playing the bass guitar — he’s a bass player. I showed him, ‘This is kinda the bass part we play,’ and I remember him saying, ‘Hey, that’s not the bass part you play, come on, show me the real bass part!’ So I showed him what we really played. But in the video we see Hulk playing that little Fender Stratocaster guitar, and it looks really small on him. We were really happy about all that. But still somewhere in the back of my mind I thought, Man, this song should be somehow more legit than just a wrestler’s theme song. We had wanted to write this fabulous patriotic song for all Americans. We saw it somehow on a different level than a wrestler’s theme song, so in some ways I was a little let down.“