WWE News: Brock Lesnar’s Status To Be Determined, John Cena Teases New Move

June 29, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brock Lesnar WWE Raw

– A fan recently asked The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer to confirm rumors that Brock Lesnar may not work WWE Summerslam. Meltzer didn’t confirm the news but seemed to imply that it was possible. He wrote:

– John Cena teased a new move in a post on Twitter:

