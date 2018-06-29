WWE News: Brock Lesnar’s Status To Be Determined, John Cena Teases New Move

– A fan recently asked The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer to confirm rumors that Brock Lesnar may not work WWE Summerslam. Meltzer didn’t confirm the news but seemed to imply that it was possible. He wrote:

To be determined https://t.co/GYwXp2vi3I — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 29, 2018

– John Cena teased a new move in a post on Twitter: