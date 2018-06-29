wrestling / News
WWE News: Brock Lesnar’s Status To Be Determined, John Cena Teases New Move
June 29, 2018
– A fan recently asked The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer to confirm rumors that Brock Lesnar may not work WWE Summerslam. Meltzer didn’t confirm the news but seemed to imply that it was possible. He wrote:
To be determined https://t.co/GYwXp2vi3I
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 29, 2018
– John Cena teased a new move in a post on Twitter:
Training everyday, twice a day at @EyeOfJackieChan center. Excited for #ProjectX but greatly miss @WWE Thinking of incorporating training skills into #5MovesOfDoom beware the #6ThMoveOfDoom aka #TheDoomiest
— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 29, 2018