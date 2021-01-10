wrestling / News
WWE News: Bronson Reed Aiming for NXT Title in 2021, Tamina Turns 43
– NXT Superstar Bronson Reed noted he’s aiming to become NXT World champion in 2021. He wrote on his Twitter, “I love all the support from my colossal crew, a lot of you wanna see me as the NXT North American Champion in 2021 … let’s aim higher my people! No ceilings! @WWENXT #WWENXT #BRONSONREED #COLOSSAL”
I love all the support from my collosal crew, a lot of you wanna see me as the NXT North American Champion in 2021 … let's aim higher my people!
No ceilings! @WWENXT #WWENXT #BRONSONREED #COLOSSAL pic.twitter.com/sRrC2FivGC
— Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) January 9, 2021
– WWE Superstar Tamina celebrates her birthday today, and she turns 43 years old. WWE Wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Birthday wishes go out to @TaminaSnuka! 🖤😈 pic.twitter.com/fUC5XNWUya
— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2021
