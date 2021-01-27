wrestling / News
WWE News: Bronson Reed Chats With McKenzie Mitchell, AJ Styles Appears on First Class Fatherhood Podcast, More Uno Gameplay on UUDD
January 27, 2021 | Posted by
– McKenzie Mitchell recently chatted with NXT Superstar Bronson Reed on his career, his in-ring style, and more. You can view that video below:
– WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently joined the First Class Fatherhood podcast to discuss fatherhood and the Royal Rumble.
.@AJStylesOrg joined @AlecLace of the First Class Fatherhood podcast to discuss #RoyalRumble his @WWENetwork documentary and fatherhood 🎥👂 https://t.co/27VOp4iXtV pic.twitter.com/iayH0rmPuv
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) January 27, 2021
– Adam Cole, Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, and Xavier Woods were back on UpUpDownDown this week to play some Uno:
More Trending Stories
- Viktor On How The Ascension’s Contracts Changed On WWE Main Roster, Jon Moxley Inspiring His New Ring Name
- The Headbangers On Backstage Atmosphere In WWE After Montreal Screwjob, Current Plans As A Team
- Backstage Update on WWE Network Employees’ Reaction to Peacock Deal, Rollout on Content
- Eric Bischoff On Differences Between Nitro vs. RAW & AEW vs. NXT, Reason AEW Should Embrace Underdog Role Against WWE