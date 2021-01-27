WWE News: Bronson Reed Chats With McKenzie Mitchell, AJ Styles Appears on First Class Fatherhood Podcast, More Uno Gameplay on UUDD

– McKenzie Mitchell recently chatted with NXT Superstar Bronson Reed on his career, his in-ring style, and more. You can view that video below:

– WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently joined the First Class Fatherhood podcast to discuss fatherhood and the Royal Rumble.

– Adam Cole, Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, and Xavier Woods were back on UpUpDownDown this week to play some Uno: