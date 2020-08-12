WWE News: Bronson Reed on His First TakeOver Appearance, Demi Burnett Appears on The Bella Twins’ Podcast, Full AJ Styles vs. John Cena Summerslam Match

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel released a vlog where Bronson Reed talks about the importance of his upcoming match at NXT TakeOver XXX. This is Reed’s first TakeOver appearance. He will be competing in the Ladder Match for the vacant North American title. That video featuring Bronson Reed is available below.

– Demi Burnett, who has been a contestant on The Bachelor and hosts the Big Demi Energy Podcast recently joined Brie and Nikki Bella on The Bella Twins podcast. The Bella Twins released some footage of her guest appearance, which you can see below.

– WWE released the full match video featuring AJ Styles vs. John Cena from Summerslam 2016. That match video is available below.