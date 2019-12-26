WWE News: Bronson Reed on How Much Has Changed for Him in a Year, Isaiah Scott Releases Lyric Video for Single, Xavier Woods Faces Criken in MK 11

– Bronson Reed appeared on last night’s NXT where he lost to Dominik Dijakovic. Following the match, Reed commented on how things have changed for him in the last year, noting how one year ago, he had just one cent in his bank account.

Bronson Reed tweeted, “This time last year I had one cent in the bank. This year on Christmas day I wrestled live on tv. Spent the holidays with my beautiful wife in NYC. A LOT can change in a year. Always follow your dreams, work hard, treat people nicely, I like to think the universe responds well!” You can check out that tweet below.

– NXT Superstar Isaiah Scott and Monteasy (Swerve City) released the lyric video for the single, “I’m The Man.” You can check out that video below.

– IGN released a video of WWE Superstar Xavier Woods facing game streamer Criken in Mortal Kombat 11 for Stadia. You can check out that video below.