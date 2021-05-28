WWE News: Bronson Reed on This Week’s After the Bell, WWE & NXT Stars On Their AAPI Heritage

– Bronson Reed was the guest on this week’s episode of the After the Bell podcast. The new episode released today, and you can listen to it below. The description reads as follows:

“The new NXT North American Champion chats about his love of Bam Bam Bigelow, his journey to the WWE from Australia and his unique connection to Lady Gaga. Plus, Corey and Vic wrap up their discussion of the Mount Rushmore of the Moments that Made WWE.”

– WWE posted new videos with their stars from Japan and China reflecting on their heritage as part of AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) Month. You can see it below: