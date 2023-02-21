wrestling / News
WWE News: Bronson Reed Set for The Bump, Nikki Bella Chats With Renee Paquette, Entrance Themes for Bronson Reed & Elias
– WWE has announced that Bronson Reed will be a guest on tomorrow’s edition of The Bump:
TOMORROW at 1pm ET:
The guest list grows! After an insane night at #WWEChamber, @BRONSONISHERE joins us on #WWETheBump to give us all the details!
Drop your questions for Bronson Reed below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/01rio2DI6W
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 21, 2023
– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is the guest on this week’s edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette. The full audio and description are available here:
On this week’s episode, Nikki Bella says “I Do” … to an episode of The Sessions! The former Divas Champion turned reality TV star reflects on what makes her and her sister Brie such successful reality TV stars, her new life as a wife and mom and how the Bellas fought for respect … including a much-shared video following WWE’s “Raw XXX” broadcast.
– WWE has released the entrance theme songs for Bronson Reed (“Battle Tested”) and Elias (“Hallelujah”), which you can check out below:
