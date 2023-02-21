wrestling / News

WWE News: Bronson Reed Set for The Bump, Nikki Bella Chats With Renee Paquette, Entrance Themes for Bronson Reed & Elias

February 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bronson Reed WWE Main Event Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has announced that Bronson Reed will be a guest on tomorrow’s edition of The Bump:

– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is the guest on this week’s edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette. The full audio and description are available here:

On this week’s episode, Nikki Bella says “I Do” … to an episode of The Sessions! The former Divas Champion turned reality TV star reflects on what makes her and her sister Brie such successful reality TV stars, her new life as a wife and mom and how the Bellas fought for respect … including a much-shared video following WWE’s “Raw XXX” broadcast.

– WWE has released the entrance theme songs for Bronson Reed (“Battle Tested”) and Elias (“Hallelujah”), which you can check out below:


