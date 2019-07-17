wrestling / News
WWE News: Bronson Reed Talks NXT Debut Tonight, Stock Down
July 17, 2019 | Posted by
– Bronson Reed appears in a new video for WWE talking about his debut tonight on NXT. Reed is competing against Dexter Lumis on the NXT Breakout Tournament, and told Dennis Arnell that he will introduce NXT to “Australian Strong Style”:
– WWE’s stock closed at $72.08 on Wednesday, down $0.30 (0.41%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.42% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Wade Barrett Recalls Funny Story of Brock Lesnar Yelling at Kid Who Followed Him Into Bathroom at a Gym
- Jeff Hardy Was Passed Out In Public Stairwell When Police Found Him Prior to Arrest
- Baron Corbin Responds to SoCal Val Insult: ‘You Still Mad I Shot You Down?’
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Was Sent Home From WCW, Recalls Publicly Calling Out Turner Executives