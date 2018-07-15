WWE News: Brooke Hogan Comments on Her Father’s WWE HOF Return, Extreme Rules Kickoff Show Stream

– Brooke Hogan has posted to Twitter to react to her father Hulk Hogan’s reinstatement into the WWE Hall of Fame. You can see the post below by Brooke, who herself was active within the industry for a while with an on-camera role on TNA:

So proud of the true transformation my father has made spiritually & as a human. None of us are perfect, but we can UNlearn old things & learn new ways. Everyone’s evolution is unique to them & Gods timing. Thx to the fans for the endless love. Round 2 here we come. #Hulkamania https://t.co/QfA24eKruW — Brooke Hogan (@MizzHogan) July 15, 2018

– Here is the kickoff show stream for Extreme Rules: