wrestling / News

WWE News: Brooke Hogan Comments on Her Father’s WWE HOF Return, Extreme Rules Kickoff Show Stream

July 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brooke Hogan

– Brooke Hogan has posted to Twitter to react to her father Hulk Hogan’s reinstatement into the WWE Hall of Fame. You can see the post below by Brooke, who herself was active within the industry for a while with an on-camera role on TNA:

– Here is the kickoff show stream for Extreme Rules:

