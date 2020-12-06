WWE News: Bruce Prichard Pays Tribute to Pat Patterson on Latest STW, Celebrities Show Appreciation for The Troops, Jay Glazer Interviews Lacey Evans

– The latest episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard has been released where Bruce Prichard pays tribute to late WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson. The full episode is available in the player below. Here’s a synopsis:

“Bruce Prichard gives a heartfelt tribute to his friend Pat Patterson on the latest edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast. Prichard recounts stories, ribs and favorite moments with Patterson in an emotional broadcast.”

Patterson tragically passed away last week after battling cancer. He was 79 years old.

– WWE released the following clips for today’s Tribute to the Troops special, including a new promo, and a number of celebrities sharing their thanks to the US military. The clips of celebrities showing their appreciation for the US Armed Forces include Drew Brees, Terry Crews, Rob Gronkowski, Troy Aikman, Joe Buck, Joel McHale, Tim Allen, and Erin Andrews.

Also, Jay Glazer interviews WWE Superstar Lacey Evans. You can view those clips below.









