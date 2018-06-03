wrestling / News
WWE News: BTS Member is a John Cena Fan, Kalisto Attends MTV Latin America Awards
June 3, 2018 | Posted by
– Min “Suga” Yoongi of the K-pop band BTS has revealed himself to be a fan of John Cena. Yoongi noted his appreciation of the WWE star in an interview, the clip of which you can see below along with a response by Cena:
[TRANS]
Yoongi: I am John Cena's fan!
— 민지 (@minmeraki) June 2, 2018
#Respect 👌 https://t.co/8kFhXKufSy
— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 2, 2018
– WWE posted the following image of Kalisto on the red carpet for MTV Latin America’s IAW Awards:
.@KalistoWWE makes his presence felt on the pink carpet for the @MTVLA MIAW Awards! Don't miss the show tomorrow night on MTV Latin America channels at 8pm MX/CO 10pm AR! #PremiosMTVMIAW pic.twitter.com/7bNLmKduJr
— WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2018