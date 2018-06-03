Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: BTS Member is a John Cena Fan, Kalisto Attends MTV Latin America Awards

June 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena

– Min “Suga” Yoongi of the K-pop band BTS has revealed himself to be a fan of John Cena. Yoongi noted his appreciation of the WWE star in an interview, the clip of which you can see below along with a response by Cena:

– WWE posted the following image of Kalisto on the red carpet for MTV Latin America’s IAW Awards:

