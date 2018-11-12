wrestling / News
WWE News: Bubba Ray Dudley Recalls Match With The Rock, Total Divas Preview
November 12, 2018 | Posted by
– Bubby Ray Dudley posted to Twitter looking back at a match from Smackdown with The Rock. As you can see below, Dudley posted in response to a video from the @90sWWE Twitter account of the moment, which saw Dudley get on the mike mid-match only to have Rock take him out and then do the same:
Good times! 🤣 @TheRock @bullyray5150 @TestifyDVon pic.twitter.com/3aTgf4fD2m
— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) November 11, 2018
FUN!! 👌👌 https://t.co/P3RKmQaANp
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) November 11, 2018
– Here is a new preview for the season finale of Total Divas, which airs on November 21st on E!: