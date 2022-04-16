wrestling / News

WWE News: Bubba Ray Dudley Recalls WM 17 Finish in Broken Skull Sessions Clip, Lacey Evans Tweets Message, Xavier Woods Comments on Attack by Butch

April 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
dudley boyz WrestleMania 17, Edge, WWE Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a new clip for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions featuring guest Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray) for today’s episode. In the new clip, Bubba Ray recalls the finish for the TLC match with Edge and Christian and The Hardys at WrestleMania 17 at the Astrodome in Houston, Texas.

You can check out that clip below.

– Lacey Evans shared the following message after last night’s WWE SmackDown:

– Xavier Woods posted the following tweet on last night’s attack by Butch on SmackDown:

