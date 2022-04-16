wrestling / News
WWE News: Bubba Ray Dudley Recalls WM 17 Finish in Broken Skull Sessions Clip, Lacey Evans Tweets Message, Xavier Woods Comments on Attack by Butch
– WWE released a new clip for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions featuring guest Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray) for today’s episode. In the new clip, Bubba Ray recalls the finish for the TLC match with Edge and Christian and The Hardys at WrestleMania 17 at the Astrodome in Houston, Texas.
You can check out that clip below. You can also read 411’s full recap of today’s episode RIGHT HERE.
– Lacey Evans shared the following message after last night’s WWE SmackDown:
Some will hate it. Some will love it. But it's for the ones who need it.🧠💪❤️ #Smackdown #BreakTheCycle #WeCanDoIt pic.twitter.com/l2pVUrr4VC
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 16, 2022
– Xavier Woods posted the following tweet on last night’s attack by Butch on SmackDown:
https://t.co/9gEe0LwFvh pic.twitter.com/sdVAfBQmK9
— Austin Creed ✈️ Pax East (@AustinCreedWins) April 16, 2022
